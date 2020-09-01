OmniTek Engineering Corp (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OmniTek Engineering Corp (OTCMKTS:OMTK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the July 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:OMTK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 15,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,988. OmniTek Engineering has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

OmniTek Engineering Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. engages in the development and sale of proprietary technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines and complementary products. Its product application includes stationary applications, global transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty-trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications.

