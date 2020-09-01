Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.22. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 46,393 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director E Premkumar Reddy sold 527,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $142,523.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,504.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ONTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Maxim Group cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Noble Financial cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Laidlaw cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onconova Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.60.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94,535 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

