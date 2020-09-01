OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.34

OneSoft Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.32. OneSoft Solutions shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 27,550 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

