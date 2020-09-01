Ontology Price Up 6.3% This Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00007463 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, Indodax, Bitbns and OKEx. Ontology has a market capitalization of $619.77 million and approximately $180.15 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00032409 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000089 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,029,877 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, BCEX, Hotbit, Upbit, Bitbns, Indodax, OKEx, Gate.io, Kucoin, HitBTC, BitMart, Bibox and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.