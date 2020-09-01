Open Text Corp. (TSE:OTC) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Open Text Corp. (TSE:OTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

OTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Beacon Securities lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

