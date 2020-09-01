Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $371.87 Million

Analysts expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to post sales of $371.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Opko Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $359.00 million to $386.30 million. Opko Health reported sales of $228.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.57 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPK. BidaskClub lowered Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. Opko Health has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

In related news, VP Steven D. Rubin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Opko Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Opko Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opko Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 27.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Opko Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

