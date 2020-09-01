Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.93

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and traded as low as $1.85. Optex Systems Hldg InCorp shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 23,900 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. Optex Systems Hldg InCorp had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 21.74%.

About Optex Systems Hldg InCorp

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, and unity mirrors; howitzers comprising telescope, mount, and aiming device; and applied optics center consisting of laser filter, laser filter interface, and optical assemblies, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

