Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Down 59.7% in August

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the July 30th total of 3,970,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OGEN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 900,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,854. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.09.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. Third Security LLC grew its position in Oragenics by 197.9% in the first quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 4,612,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,000 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in Oragenics in the second quarter worth $1,070,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oragenics in the second quarter worth $97,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Oragenics in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Oragenics by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Oragenics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.