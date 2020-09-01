Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Orange (NYSE:ORAN)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORAN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 7.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 30.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Orange by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orange by 133.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Orange by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.