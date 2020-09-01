O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 130.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $6.75 on Tuesday, reaching $472.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $456.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.75.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total value of $1,205,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,080.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total transaction of $117,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,589 shares of company stock worth $34,298,608 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

