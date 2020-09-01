Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Short Interest Down 76.8% in August

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc (OTCMKTS:BPSR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the July 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BPSR traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. 400,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,656. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.52.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of regenerative medicine management products. It researches and develops regenerative medical techniques and services. The company was formerly known as Biotech Products Services and Research, Inc and changed its name to Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc in June 2018.

