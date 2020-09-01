Origin Sport Market Capitalization Achieves $1.65 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008324 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000503 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 74.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

