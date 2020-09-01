OST (OST) Price Tops $0.0103

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One OST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDCM, Binance and OKEx. OST has a total market cap of $7.79 million and approximately $765,823.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OST has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00132075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.13 or 0.01674421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00196724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00174837 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00221860 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 754,695,028 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The official website for OST is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OST Token Trading

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM, OKEx, Binance, Gate.io, Upbit and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.