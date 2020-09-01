Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.62. 4,113,855 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 1,997,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

OTLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Outlook Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outlook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $86.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc bought 823,045 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,114.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,823,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,524,114.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sabby Management LLC raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 731.1% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 3,232,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,406 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 675,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 238,458 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

