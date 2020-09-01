Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) shares traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.39. 1,172,256 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,066,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OVID shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

