Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 278.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 40.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,009. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

