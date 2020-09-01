Own 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $465,969.00 (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Own token can now be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. Own has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00041869 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $691.06 or 0.05820519 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00015650 BTC.

Own Profile

Own is a token. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official website for Own is weown.com. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket.

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

