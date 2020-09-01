Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Oxford Biodynamics PLC (LON:OBD) were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92.49 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 90.75 ($1.19). Approximately 59,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 67,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.18).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford Biodynamics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a current ratio of 11.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88.

Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (2.20) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Oxford Biodynamics news, insider Peter Pack bought 15,000 shares of Oxford Biodynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £9,300 ($12,152.10). Also, insider Stephen Charles Diggle bought 60,000 shares of Oxford Biodynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £35,400 ($46,256.37). Insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,000 over the last 90 days.

About Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

