PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the July 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PCFBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR alerts:

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR stock remained flat at $$2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $605.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 28, 2019, the company had a fleet of 217 ships, including 132 Handysize vessels, 83 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post Panamax vessels. It also offers ocean shipping services, shipping consulting and ship agency, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.