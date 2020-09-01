Pacific Alliance China Land (LON:PACL) Shares Down 2.8%

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (LON:PACL)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 59.10 ($0.77). 40,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,337% from the average session volume of 744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.80 ($0.79).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.13.

Pacific Alliance China Land Company Profile (LON:PACL)

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (the Fund) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth and a regular level of income from investments in existing properties, new developments, distressed projects and real estate companies in Greater China.

