Pacific Bay Minerals (CVE:PBM) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Shares of Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd (CVE:PBM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.16. Pacific Bay Minerals shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 21,500 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.09.

About Pacific Bay Minerals (CVE:PBM)

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and uranium. It holds 100% interests in the Haskins-Reed properties located in the Cassiar Region of British Columbia; Lode Gold Property located in the New Westminster Mining Division of British Columbia; Boulder Property located in the Stikine Mining Division of British Columbia; and Otish Mountains property comprising 277 mineral claims located in the Otish Mountain district in central Québec.

