Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.06

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 77071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. The business had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $1,718,257.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,165.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,834,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 801,506 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,363,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after acquiring an additional 984,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after acquiring an additional 511,325 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,796,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $16,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

