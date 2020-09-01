PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.56

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.56 and last traded at $84.30, with a volume of 9436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PDYPY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. AlphaValue upgraded PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66.

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

