Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Insider Sells $681,139.53 in Stock

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $681,139.53.

Dan Alexandru Solomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of Pagerduty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $1,274,475.06.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 17,523 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $543,388.23.

On Monday, July 20th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of Pagerduty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $593,116.02.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $559,970.01.

On Friday, June 19th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 65,853 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $2,072,393.91.

On Monday, June 15th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of Pagerduty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,378.86.

Shares of NYSE PD traded up $3.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,226,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,628. Pagerduty Inc has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the first quarter valued at $30,130,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pagerduty by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,281,000 after acquiring an additional 970,549 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,608,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,355,000 after purchasing an additional 662,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Pagerduty by 60.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 552,275 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Pagerduty in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pagerduty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

