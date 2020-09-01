Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) CAO Jean Compeau Sells 2,000 Shares

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $258.50. 1,471,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,433. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $275.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,185 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.