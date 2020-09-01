Pamela Esposito Sells 5,000 Shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $135,250.00.

REPL traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 122,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,734. Replimune Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a current ratio of 22.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REPL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Omega Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 5,344,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,980,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,716,000 after acquiring an additional 214,086 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,315,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after acquiring an additional 339,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after purchasing an additional 237,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 672,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

