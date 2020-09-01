PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,086 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of PAR Technology worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 6,216.0% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,619 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 35.3% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 884,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 230,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 877,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $10,134,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 81.3% during the second quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 725,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,692,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

In related news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $163,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAR traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.42. 2,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,285. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $40.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $676.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.45.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $45.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

