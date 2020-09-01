Parachute Hits Market Cap of $6.20 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $574,644.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,664,940 tokens. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

