Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $360.84

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $360.84 and traded as low as $353.80. Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at $356.00, with a volume of 257,003 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 500.57 ($6.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 344.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 360.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.08 million and a P/E ratio of 8.17.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 17.60 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Paragon Banking Group PLC will post 5686.9996179 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barbara Ridpath bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £7,200 ($9,408.08). Also, insider Alison Morris bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £14,160 ($18,502.55).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

