Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Short Interest Up 290.4% in August

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 290.4% from the July 30th total of 284,300 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 26.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Park National during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Park National by 218.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Park National by 14.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Park National during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of Park National stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.17. 104,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,146. Park National has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $112.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.16 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

