ParkinGo Market Cap Tops $1.03 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $80.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00060884 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11,777.92 or 0.98942505 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001276 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000786 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00167409 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000986 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002879 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

