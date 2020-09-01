Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.56

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and traded as high as $9.60. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 1,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Pathfinder Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 6.92%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 24.7% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 58,052 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

