Patrick Michael Donnelly Sells 17,363 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc (TSE:TMQ) Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc (TSE:TMQ) Senior Officer Patrick Michael Donnelly sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total transaction of C$48,616.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,960.

Shares of TSE TMQ traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.75. 18,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,922. The firm has a market cap of $382.02 million and a PE ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.45. Trilogy Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.50 and a 12 month high of C$3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a current ratio of 19.93.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMQ shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.75 price objective on Trilogy Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

