Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Update

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the July 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PGOL traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,859. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Patriot Gold has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

Get Patriot Gold alerts:

About Patriot Gold

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops primarily gold and silver properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 240 acres in Nevada. The company also holds an interest in the Windy Peak property, which includes 114 unpatented mineral claims covering approximately 2,337 contiguous acres in southwest Nevada.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.