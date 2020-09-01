Patron (PAT) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Patron has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $598,409.09 and $11,157.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00135933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.41 or 0.01693322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00214690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00179523 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00178097 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Hotbit, YoBit, LATOKEN, CoinBene, IDAX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

