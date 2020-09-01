Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.59

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 817600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDCO. TheStreet downgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.