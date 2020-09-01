PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Up 1.6% This Week

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $59.90 million and $1.71 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for about $1,976.34 or 0.16460896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00041291 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $723.65 or 0.06027269 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00019083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00037368 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAXG is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 30,306 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.

