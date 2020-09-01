PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.61

PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and traded as high as $9.97. PCM Fund shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 39,700 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

