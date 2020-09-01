Peerplays Price Reaches $0.55 on Exchanges (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $69,790.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00004622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00134637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.74 or 0.01713561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00207321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00182398 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00207944 BTC.

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Peerplays can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

