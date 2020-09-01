PegNet Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.69 Million (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. PegNet has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $20,260.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00134411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.66 or 0.01704396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00212870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00178778 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00174869 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 1,889,459,991 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org.

