Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PENN. Barclays increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered Penn National Gaming to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

PENN opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $57.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.59.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 33,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,179,614.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,762.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $320,656.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,951.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,098 shares of company stock worth $9,108,947. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 89.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,288.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

