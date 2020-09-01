Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.60

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.60 and last traded at $58.23, with a volume of 114476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. cut Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut Penn National Gaming to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $320,656.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,951.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,098 shares of company stock worth $9,108,947. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

