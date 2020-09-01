Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.87

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and traded as high as $17.21. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 1,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a market cap of $99.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 153.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 65.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter worth about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 26.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.