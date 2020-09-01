Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DVDCF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.