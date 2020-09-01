Petards Group (LON:PEG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.77

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and traded as high as $8.00. Petards Group shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 260,088 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.29.

Petards Group (LON:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported GBX (0.34) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (1.20) (($0.02)) by GBX 0.86 ($0.01).

About Petards Group (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software, as well as consultancy services.

