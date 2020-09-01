Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.51

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.51 and traded as low as $1.30. Petra Diamonds shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 3,050,489 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.06.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

