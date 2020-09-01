Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.2% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 155,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 72,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Pfizer by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,176,000 after buying an additional 8,798,233 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,661,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.19.

Shares of PFE traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.75. 1,312,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,888,100. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $210.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

