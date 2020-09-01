PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,043,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,538 shares during the period. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd accounts for 0.8% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd were worth $25,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GHY. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 82.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,095,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,653 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 12.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,597,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,733,000 after purchasing an additional 279,594 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 408.2% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 210,439 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 74.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 393,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 167,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the first quarter worth approximately $1,581,000.

GHY stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. 3,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,842. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

