Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) Shares Up 32.6%

Pharmaxis Limited ADR (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) shares shot up 32.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.

Pharmaxis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PXSLY)

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human healthcare products for the treatment and management of chronic diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Bronchitol and Aridol Business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, a lung function test used to diagnose and manage asthma by detecting active airway inflammation through measuring airway hyper-responsiveness.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Pharmaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharmaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.