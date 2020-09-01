Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Insider Serge Crasnianski Acquires 1,545,000 Shares

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) insider Serge Crasnianski bought 1,545,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £772,500 ($1,009,408.08).

Shares of Photo-Me International stock opened at GBX 48.25 ($0.63) on Tuesday. Photo-Me International plc has a twelve month low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.83.

Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported GBX 0.31 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) by GBX (6.49) (($0.08)). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photo-Me International plc will post 1020.9999966 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

